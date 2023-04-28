The Ravens Be Looking For a Weapon For Lamar Jackson! by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to finally close out their season as champions. Despite their success in the regular season, the Ravens have struggled to maintain their momentum in the playoffs in recent years. However, with star quarterback Lamar Jackson back in the lineup, they are once again considered a top contender for the Super Bowl.

Last year, the Ravens had the best rushing attack in the NFL, but they lacked the necessary wide receiver talent to complement their offense. With their eyes set on the Lombardi Trophy, the Ravens are looking to address this issue in the upcoming draft.

One option that the Ravens have explored is bringing in an aging veteran like Odell Beckham Jr., who is coming off an AC L injury. While OBJ was one of the league’s top wide receivers a few years ago, there are question marks surrounding his current abilities. Only time will tell if he can still be a top-tier player in the league.

Another option for the Ravens is to pursue an elite wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins or Jordan Addison. These players have proven themselves as top performers in the league, and their addition to the Ravens’ offense would provide the necessary boost to take them to the top.

Ultimately, the Ravens need playmakers on the offensive side of the ball if they want to challenge division rival Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. They need to find a big wide receiver who can take the top off opposing secondaries and make big plays when it matters most.

In conclusion, the Baltimore Ravens have the potential to be a championship team in 2023. With Lamar Jackson back in the lineup and a solid rushing attack, the Ravens have the foundation for success. However, they need to address their wide receiver issues and bring in a top-tier player if they want to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl