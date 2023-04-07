The Top 15 Players in the College Basketball Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The college basketball offseason is officially underway, and the transfer portal is firing on all cylinders.

As we catch you up on all the names from across the country, we rank the 15 best players in the portal.

1. Hunter Dickinson – Formerly at Michigan

Dickinson remains the biggest name in the portal as one of the few centers in college basketball that can take over a game. His exit came as a stunner for Michigan, and he recently had a Zoom call with Kentucky earlier this week. Kansas, Georgetown, Maryland, and Villanova are also reportedly in the mix.

2. Ryan Nembhard – Formerly at Creighton

Nembhard is coming off one of the best performances of this year’s NCAA Tournament, pouring in 30 points against Baylor in the Round of 32. He’ll receive tons of high-major interest as a capable scorer and elite playmaker.

3. LJ Cryer – Formerly at Baylor

Cryer is a product of Baylor’s elite bunch of guards over the past few seasons and will provide a program with a 40 percent three-point shooter with solid handles. He was among the most efficient scorers in the Big 12 in 2022-23.

4. Max Abmas – Formerly at Oral Roberts

Abmas became a well-known mid-major star in college basketball during Oral Roberts’s Sweet 16 run in 2019. He is one of the best shooters in the sport and will provide immediate offense to the program that scoops him up.

5. Harrison Ingram – Formerly at Stanford

Ingram is a former McDonald’s All-American who showed the capability to be an elite player but wasn’t in the best situation with the Cardinal. Expect him to land at a blue blood program and become a household name by New Year’s.

6. Kel’el Ware – Formerly at Oregon

Ware only saw 15.8 minutes per game in his freshman year, but what he did with those minutes is what stands out most. He averaged 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per 40 minutes and looked quite raw on the court. Expect a big-name program to bring him in and help him reach his full potential in the frontcourt.

7. Tylor Perry – Formerly at North Texas

Perry is one of the top mid-major players you may not have heard about in college hoops. The rising junior is an elite shooter from beyond the arc, knocking down 41 percent of his threes last season. He’s not always a spot-up shooter, creating his shot when needed.

8. Graham Ike – Formerly at Wyoming

After a dominant 2021-22 season, ending with a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Ike missed the entirety of last season due to a lower leg injury. He is a bowling ball in the paint with eccentric footwork and rim-scoring ability. He’ll be out of the mid-major ranks come November.

9. Adrian Baldwin – Formerly at VCU

Baldwin gets it done at both ends of the floor. He is constantly in command of the VCU offense while harassing the star player on the defensive end. He’s set to be in a better league than the Atlantic 10 next season.

10. Dalton Knecht – Formerly at Northern Colorado

Knecht was a 20+ PPG scorer in the Big Sky a season ago and will likely jump to a better league next season. The jury is still out as to whether he’s prepared for the leap, but his scoring puts him in the top ten players available.

11. Aaron Estrada – Formerly at Hofstra

Estrada has been terrorizing CAA schools for two seasons, providing electric performances. He has eight games with 30 or more points since the start of 2022 and will beon the radar of major programs this offseason.

12. Sahvir Wheeler – Formerly at Kentucky

Last season didn’t go how Sahvir Wheeler planned, and a chance of scenery may be best for his future. He still provides high-level playmaking and game sense, putting his ceiling as one of the better point guards in the country.

13. Walter Clayton – Formerly at Iona

Clayton burst onto the scene in the MAAC during his sophomore season, averaging 16.8 points per contest under head coach Rick Pitino and taking home MAAC Player of the Year. He said he is down to just Florida (his home state) and St. John’s (Pitino’s new stomping grounds).

14. Ques Glover – Formerly at Samford

Injuries forced Ques Glover’s game to take a slight step back in 2022-23 after averaging 19.2 points per game in 2021-22 and being named a Southern Conference First-Teamer. Those who are familiar with his game know that he deserves a chance at a high-major program when fully healthy.

15. Jamarion Sharp – Formerly at Western Kentucky

At 7’5″, Sharp has an amazing defensive presence and does enough on the offensive end to be serviceable. His 28.6 minutes per game is impressive for a man of his size. Sharp could be a wild card off the bench for a big-time program.