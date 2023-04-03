Titans Could Trade for No. 3 Overall Pick by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s top draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Tennessee Titans could look to trade for the No. 3 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Speaking on his Move the Sticks podcast, Jeremiah said:

“Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this? Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans. The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and Titans.”

Arizona currently holds the third overall pick, but with quarterback Kyler Murray locked up long-term, it could be wise to trade the selection for a massive haul.

The decision to potentially move up makes sense for a Titans team that will likely move on from QB Ryan Tannehill after next season. Tannehill is entering the final year of a four-year, $118 million contract signed in 2020.

