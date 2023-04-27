Top 10 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Will the Texans Take? by SportsGrid 18 minutes ago

Here’s how I project the top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

If there is a franchise quarterback in this draft class, Bryce Young is the guy. He’s a leader who processes quickly, has athleticism and arm talent. If he was 6’2″ or taller, the Chicago Bears might not have traded out of No. 1.

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Will Levis smoke aside, the Texans have rightly evaluated there isn’t a quarterback worthy of the No. 2 overall choice, and instead, they go with the defender with the highest ceiling. They can trade up for a QB later in Rd. 1.

3. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

Presuming the Cards keep the pick, they’ll go defense. Will Anderson is considered the safe pick and fills Arizona’s need for a defensive playmaker. Don’t be surprised if they trade down for Paris Johnson Jr.

4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

The first reach of the 2023 NFL Draft. At least the Colts allowed Levis to fall to them and understand going the retread route isn’t the path to success. They should pass on QB but won’t be able to help themselves.

5. Seattle Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Headman Pete Carroll doesn’t shy away from talent because of character questions. Before it was trendy, Carroll was about culture, and he is confident that the Seahawks will get the most out of Jalen Carter.

6. Detroit Lions: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Defensive coordinator and former elite coverman Aaron Glenn gets his man in Devon Witherspoon, who becomes the shutdown corner Jeff Okudah was supposed to be. Witherspoon’s toughness fits Detroit’s mold.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Las Vegas could easily select Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Instead of going the traditional Raiders way of boom-or-bust, this regime takes the prospect with the highest floor in the Northwestern O-lineman.

8. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

There are only so many drafts a franchise can pass up taking a quarterback in the top ten, and the Falcons can’t resist when the once presumptive No. 1 overall pick falls to them at No. 8. Their young weapons are ready to shine.

9. Chicago Bears: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Having gone all in on Justin Fields, they’ve added a receiver and now need to address protection after allowing a whopping 116 sacks over the past two seasons. The only question is, which tackle does Chicago favor?

10. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Reach or best value? Feuding sides on how to build an NFL roster will never agree, but you can understand why the Eagles take a running back so high. A win-now team gets an immediate impact, uber-talented player.