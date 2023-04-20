Top 30 Available Players in College Basketball's Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

College basketball’s offseason is fully underway, and the transfer portal continues to grow as we head into the summer months. Some of the biggest names in the sport remain in the portal, so to help you sort through the transfer madness, we present the top 30 players available in the portal from various schools across the nation.

1. Hunter Dickinson – Previously at Michigan

Dickinson, a dominant center in college basketball, surprised many with his departure from Michigan. He recently participated in a Zoom call with Kentucky and has also attracted interest from Kansas, Georgetown, Maryland, and Villanova.

2. Ryan Nembhard – Previously at Creighton

Following an outstanding performance in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Nembhard is generating significant attention as a skilled scorer and exceptional playmaker.

3. Max Abmas – Previously at Oral Roberts

Abmas rose to prominence as a mid-major star during Oral Roberts’s 2019 Sweet 16 run. He is a talented shooter who will contribute immediate offense to his new program.

4. Harrison Ingram – Previously at Stanford

Ingram, a former McDonald’s All-American, demonstrated his potential for greatness at Stanford. He is expected to join a prestigious program and become a household name soon.

5. Tylor Perry – Previously at North Texas

Perry, an exceptional shooter from beyond the arc, scored 41 percent of his threes last season. As a rising junior, he is making a name for himself in college basketball.

6. Graham Ike – Previously at Wyoming

Ike, a powerful presence in the paint, missed the entire last season due to a lower leg injury. He is expected to leave the mid-major ranks in November.

7. Joseph Girard – Previously with Syracuse

Girard is one of four departures from Syracuse following the retirement of head coach Jim Boeheim. The grad transfer is a 36 percent three-point shooter capable of being on-ball out of the backcourt but can struggle with finishing in the paint due to his 6’1″ frame.

8. Dalton Knecht – Previously at Northern Colorado

Knecht, a 20+ PPG scorer in the Big Sky last season, is expected to transfer to a better league. While it remains to be seen if he is ready for the step up, his scoring places him among the top ten available players.

9. Aaron Estrada – Previously at Hofstra

Estrada has been a standout performer in the CAA for two seasons, delivering electrifying games. Major programs will be monitoring his progress this offseason.

10. Sahvir Wheeler – Previously at Kentucky

Wheeler’s last season did not go as planned, and a change of scenery may be beneficial. He remains a high-level playmaker with the potential to be one of the country’s top point guards.

11. Ques Glover – Previously at Samford

Injuries hindered Glover’s performance in 2022-23, but those familiar with his game believe he deserves a chance at a high-major program when fully healthy.

12. Jamarion Sharp – Previously with Western Kentucky

Standing at an impressive 7’5″, Sharp boasts a remarkable defensive prowess while providing sufficient offense. His 28.6 minutes per game is notable for someone of his stature. Sharp could be a surprise asset off the bench for a major program.

13. Kadin Shedrick – Previously with Virginia

Shedrick ranks among college basketball’s most effective players. He recorded a 65 percent shooting accuracy in 2022-23 and blocked 1.4 shots per game, making him a valuable player on both ends. His free-throw shooting improved from 67 percent in his sophomore season to 79 percent last year.

14. Jaylon Tyson – Previously with Texas Tech

Tyson seeks his third collegiate program for his third season, having demonstrated his skills at Texas Tech. He shot 40 percent from beyond the arc and was one of five players averaging double-digit points per game for the Red Raiders in 2022-23.

15. Jaden Bradley – Previously with Alabama

Ex-five-star high school recruit Jaden Bradley displayed glimpses of his potential last season with the Crimson Tide. He has already visited NC State and Memphis and could significantly develop his game in 2023-24.

16. Matthew Cleveland – Previously with Florida State

A five-star recruit out of high school, Cleveland hasn’t necessarily seen the level of team success he was hoping for when he committed to Florida State. He’s one of the nation’s least-appreciated talents at a Power 6 program, given the lack of national attention the Seminoles have seen since he arrived on campus. He’ll be a hot commodity throughout his transfer process.

17. Hakim Hart – Previously with Maryland

Hart has consistently contributed to Maryland over three seasons and will move on as a graduate transfer next season. His performance has steadily improved, culminating in a starting position with an average of 11.4 points per game last season. On Friday, he will decide between Kansas, Gonzaga, Villanova, and Miami.

18. Taran Armstrong – Previously with Cal Baptist

An NBA Global Academy product out of Australia, Armstrong immediately impacted the Lancers when he showed up two seasons ago. There were plenty of times watching him where it felt like he was playing below his true skill level, so an up-transfer here feels likely as a lengthy guard that can score, rebound, and distribute.

19. Olivier Nkamhoua – Previously with Tennessee

Like Hart, Nkamhoua completed his commitment with the Volunteers, transitioning from a backup in his first two seasons to a dependable starter later. He is a versatile forward who can adapt to virtually any system and achieve success.

20. Posh Alexander – Previously with St. John’s

After an electric freshman season in 2020-21, Alexander has plateaued over his previous two seasons with the Red Storm. The point guard has an excellent burst with a knack for scoring at the rim, but his inability to score from beyond the arc and a lack of size sometimes limit his ability. That being said, he’s still an efficient distributor and will be a solid addition to any backcourt.

21. Brandon Newman – Previously with Purdue

Newman has been a reliable rotation player for the Boilermakers since relinquishing his starting position in the 2021-22 season. Despite subpar shooting splits, he was arguably Purdue’s top on-ball defender this year. He would make an excellent addition to any Power 6 program’s bench.

22. Quincy Guerrier – Previously with Oregon

Guerrier is known for his standout sophomore season at Syracuse, followed by two lackluster seasons at Oregon. Rumors suggest he may transfer to Illinois, where he is likely to become a starter.

23. Hunter Sallis – Previously with Gonzaga

Sallis fell short of meeting expectations during his two seasons at Gonzaga, but he’s looking for a new beginning with another program next season. As a former McDonald’s All-American in high school, it remains to be seen whether his upcoming destination will help him unlock his potential in 2023-24.

24. Moussa Cisse – Previously with Oklahoma State

Cisse is a remarkable big man on the court, excelling in rebounding and shot-blocking at some of the highest rates nationwide. This makes him a desirable asset for teams seeking an immediate frontcourt boost.

25. Arterio Morris – Previously with Texas

Morris failed to live up to his five-star prospect status in Austin as one of the two major recruits in 2022. He’s searching for a second chance with a different program, hoping to demonstrate his extensive range of skills in his sophomore year.

26. Jalen DeLoach – Previously with VCU

DeLoach took on a more prominent role at VCU during his sophomore season, starting in 32 of 34 games and achieving 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He’s likely to advance to the high-major level, where significant improvement will be necessary to maintain similar production.

27. David Jones – Previously with St. John’s

Jones has proven to be a prolific scorer in the Big East, succeeding with both DePaul and St. John’s. While his shooting splits may not be outstanding, he can quickly rack up points and rebound at a respectable rate. There’s a possibility he will stay if new head coach Rick Pitino decides to keep him on the team.

28. Andre Curbelo – Previously with St. John’s

Curbelo is a talented player, but his antics have seen his stock decline since he left Illinois after a disappointing sophomore campaign. He’s still got the goods to be a solid backcourt addition, but putting up with him in the locker room could be a challenge for his next college.

29. Charles Pride – Previously with Bryant

Pride scored over 1,500 points during his four seasons with Bryant and will leave the school as the tenth-highest scorer in program history. So far, he’s received some high-major interest with discussions taking place with both Minnesota and Providence during his transfer process.

30. Max Shulga – Previously with Utah State

Shulga was strictly a bench piece at Utah State heading into his junior season, but he relished a starting spot in the lineup this past season and proved to be a solid scorer for the Aggies. His shooting splits suffered a bit with so many more minutes, but he brings a bit of everything to the table with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game.