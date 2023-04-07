Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +1.5   -108   O 222.5   -110   +104  
 Current +0.5   -110   222.5   -110   -102  
Boston Celtics  Open -1.5   -112   U 222.5   -110   -122  
 Current -0.5   -110   222.5   -110   -116  
Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.7 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
5. SF  OG Anunoby   16.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. SG  Derrick White   12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. PG  Marcus Smart   11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 BOS -1.5 223.0 97-93
Tue, Apr 04 CHA -15.0 223.0 120-100
Sun, Apr 02 CHA -15.5 220.5 128-108
Fri, Mar 31 PHI +4.5 223.0 117-110
Tue, Mar 28 MIA -6.0 219.0 106-92

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 TOR +1.5 223.0 97-93
Tue, Apr 04 PHI +4.5 227.5 103-101
Fri, Mar 31 UTA -13.5 232.0 122-114
Thu, Mar 30 MIL +2.5 238.0 140-99
Tue, Mar 28 WAS -10.5 222.5 130-111
Betting Insights:

Boston Celtics

  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Toronto Raptors

  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

