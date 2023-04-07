Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Toronto Raptors
|Open
|+1.5
|-108
|O 222.5
|-110
|+104
|Current
|+0.5
|-110
|222.5
|-110
|-102
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-1.5
|-112
|U 222.5
|-110
|-122
|Current
|-0.5
|-110
|222.5
|-110
|-116
Projected Lineups:
Toronto Raptors
|1.
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|24.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|19.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|12.7 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Scottie Barnes
|15.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|5.
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|16.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|17.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|30.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jaylen Brown
|26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Derrick White
|12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|6.
|C
|Al Horford
|9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Toronto Raptors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|BOS
|-1.5
|223.0
|97-93
|Tue, Apr 04
|CHA
|-15.0
|223.0
|120-100
|Sun, Apr 02
|CHA
|-15.5
|220.5
|128-108
|Fri, Mar 31
|PHI
|+4.5
|223.0
|117-110
|Tue, Mar 28
|MIA
|-6.0
|219.0
|106-92
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|TOR
|+1.5
|223.0
|97-93
|Tue, Apr 04
|PHI
|+4.5
|227.5
|103-101
|Fri, Mar 31
|UTA
|-13.5
|232.0
|122-114
|Thu, Mar 30
|MIL
|+2.5
|238.0
|140-99
|Tue, Mar 28
|WAS
|-10.5
|222.5
|130-111
Betting Insights:
Boston Celtics
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Toronto Raptors
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023