Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07

Date: 04/07/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Toronto Raptors Open +1.5 -108 O 222.5 -110 +104 Current +0.5 -110 222.5 -110 -102 Boston Celtics Open -1.5 -112 U 222.5 -110 -122 Current -0.5 -110 222.5 -110 -116

Toronto Raptors Projected Lineups: 1. PF Pascal Siakam 24.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 2. PG Fred VanVleet 19.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists 3. C Jakob Poeltl 12.7 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. SF Scottie Barnes 15.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 5. SF OG Anunoby 16.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. SG Gary Trent Jr. 17.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists Boston Celtics 1. SF Jayson Tatum 30.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Jaylen Brown 26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. SG Derrick White 12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 4. PG Marcus Smart 11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 5. SG Malcolm Brogdon 14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 6. C Al Horford 9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Toronto Raptors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 BOS -1.5 223.0 97-93 Tue, Apr 04 CHA -15.0 223.0 120-100 Sun, Apr 02 CHA -15.5 220.5 128-108 Fri, Mar 31 PHI +4.5 223.0 117-110 Tue, Mar 28 MIA -6.0 219.0 106-92 Last 5 Against The Spread: Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 TOR +1.5 223.0 97-93 Tue, Apr 04 PHI +4.5 227.5 103-101 Fri, Mar 31 UTA -13.5 232.0 122-114 Thu, Mar 30 MIL +2.5 238.0 140-99 Tue, Mar 28 WAS -10.5 222.5 130-111