Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02

Date: 04/02/2023 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Toronto Raptors Open -13 -110 O 224 -110 -950 Current -14 -108 223 -110 -1000 Charlotte Hornets Open +13 -110 U 224 -110 +640 Current +14 -112 223 -110 +660

Toronto Raptors Projected Lineups: 1. PF Pascal Siakam 24.1 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 2. PG Fred VanVleet 19.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists 3. SF Scottie Barnes 15.7 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 4. C Jakob Poeltl 12.7 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 5. SF OG Anunoby 16.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 6. SG Gary Trent Jr. 17.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists Charlotte Hornets 1. SF Kelly Oubre Jr. 20.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 2. PF P.J. Washington 15.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 3. PG Dennis Smith Jr. 8.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 4. C Nick Richards 8.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 5. SF Svi Mykhailiuk 4.9 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 6. PG Theo Maledon 5.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Toronto Raptors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 PHI +4.5 223.0 117-110 Tue, Mar 28 MIA -6.0 219.0 106-92 Sun, Mar 26 WAS -9.5 220.5 114-104 Fri, Mar 24 DET -13.0 224.0 118-97 Wed, Mar 22 IND -9.0 232.0 118-114 Last 5 Against The Spread: Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 CHI +11.5 222.5 121-91 Tue, Mar 28 OKC +10.0 227.0 137-134 Sun, Mar 26 DAL +12.5 231.5 110-104 Fri, Mar 24 DAL +16.5 228.5 117-109 Thu, Mar 23 NO +9.0 225.5 115-96