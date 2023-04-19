Transfer Portal Profiles: Jesse Edwards, WVU Mountaineers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

After nearly half a century at Syracuse, head coach Jim Boeheim has retired, and the mass exodus of players is underway. The first to find a landing spot is 6’11” forward Jesse Edwards, who is off to West Virginia in 2023.

In this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles, we talk about Edwards’s game and his fit with the Mountaineers.

Career at Syracuse

Edwards is a rare breed in today’s college basketball. The senior not only spent four years at the same school, but he also waited his turn at a bigger program. After freshman and sophomore seasons averaging just 6.9 and 8.9 minutes per game, he blossomed during his junior season, going for 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds across 24 starts. He ranked 14th nationally in two-point field-goal percentage at 69.1 percent and block rate at 12.3 percent. Although both took a slight dip in his senior campaign, he remained a strong paint presence for the Orange throughout his previous two years in central New York.

Scouting Report

For a lanky 6’11” big, Edwards has incredible agility and footwork. He never looks clunky, can run the court, and is always aggressive around the rim. There is barely any wasted movement within the paint as he uses his long frame and footwork to create space under the hoop to operate.

He would be suited best to develop a bit of a post-game repertoire. Edwards has the athletic capability to convert out of the post, which could help him take the next step as an elite-level scorer in college basketball.

The Fit

His defensive presence at the rim undoubtedly made West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins target Edwards. He is one of the nation’s top shot-blockers, averaging 2.7 swats per contest in 2022-23. You would have to return to the days of Sagaba Konate in 2019 to find the last big that blocked shots at the rate Edwards does. It should excite Mountaineers fans as they reached the Sweet 16 in Konate’s most productive season at the school. Give Huggins a rim-protecting big, and he often produces successful teams. Edwards should shine in Morgantown next season.

