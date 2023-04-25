Transfer Portal Profiles: Max Abmas, Oral Roberts by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The biggest name from the mid-major ranks to hit the transfer portal this offseason is Oral Roberts star Max Abmas. The two-time Summit League Player of the Year and three-time AP Honorable Mention All-American has received serious interest from a pair of Big 12 schools and will shift the landscape of the conference with his eventual decision.

We discuss Abmas’s game and potential suitors this offseason in this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles.

Career at Oral Roberts

Abmas’s stardom at Oral Roberts began during the team’s dream run to the Sweet 16 in 2021, where they topped Ohio State and Florida in the first weekend. He was a stud in all three of their NCAA Tournament matchups, combining for 80 points across the games. After a down year in Tulsa in 2022, they returned with a vengeance in 2023 after some solid additions. The Golden Eagles were stumped in the opening round by an under-seeded Duke team, which overshadowed an incredible 21-0 season through the Summit League regular season and Tournament.

Scouting Report

While undersized at 6’0″, Abmas is one of the top shooters in the country. He becomes a threat the second he crosses midcourt with profound range and a quick release. Damian Lillard is a suitable comparison, with an ability to play on-ball with proficient handling and a knack for finishing at the rim. His willingness to attack the rim also aids his free-throw rate, another strength of his as a 92 percent shooter from the charity stripe.

Potential Suitors

The teams reportedly leading the recruitment for Abmas are Kansas State and Texas. With backcourt talent departing from both programs, Abmas would become an immediate starter and focal point on offense for either team. They’ve fallen behind the early goings of the transfer portal, so landing a player of Abmas’s caliber will be a serious boost to either school’s offseason.

Check out some of our other Transfer Portal Profiles: Kerr Kriisa, West Virginia | LJ Cryer, Houston | Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

2023-24 National Championship Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can now wager on who will cut down the nets next April at the national championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.