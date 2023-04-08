Tyler O’Neill Played Friday after Being Benched This Week by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tyler O’Neill was back in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, the Cardinals official website reports.

Manager Oli Marmol lambasted O’Neill during Tuesday’s loss to the Braves for what the skip thought was a lack of hustle while trying to score from second base on a single. The team stated that he didn’t play Wednesday because of a scheduled day off, but I’m not sure we should buy that one. The Cardinals had Thursday off.

One of the reasons that O’Neill was back in the lineup Friday is that in 15 career at-bats games versus Brandon Woodruff, O’Neill has three long balls. That said, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Brewers last night.

