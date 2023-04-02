UConn Contains Miami with Another Solid Defensive Effort by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Defense has been a hallmark of the Connecticut Huskies’ success this year. They leaned into that strength in their Final Four matchup against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Looking to advance to their first National Championship since 2014, the Huskies dominated the ‘Canes in all facets of the game en route to a 72-59 victory.

UConn limited Miami to 20-for-62 from the floor for an abysmal 32.3% shooting night. Included in those offensive struggles were just 24 first-half points as the Huskies cruised into the break with a comfortable 37-24 lead.

Try as they may, the Hurricanes could never cut into the deficit, and Connecticut easily led from start to finish.

Adama Sanogo was the pacesetter in points and rebounds, accumulating his third double-double in the NCAA Tournament. Jordan Hawkins was the next best contributor, dropping 13 points on 3-for-7 from three-point range.

Next up for the Huskies is a date with the San Diego Aztecs in Monday’s National Championship. UConn enters the contest as meaty -7.5-point favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.