Warriors-Kings Preview: Could Injured Fox Doom Sacramento? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will meet tonight in Sactown for Game 5 of their best of seven, with the home team winning every game in this series thus far. The FanDuel Sportsbook still expects the Warriors to close this series out as they are -215 to advance.

Warriors @ Kings Game Information

Location: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

Coming off of a thrilling Game 4, we later found out De’Aaron Fox suffered a fractured finger and would likely be sidelined for Game 5. Fast forward 24 hours, Fox asserted that he was playing. According to reports, he spent the entire practice learning to shoot with that splint. He’ll be out there, but we won’t know how effective he’ll be until the lights are on.

Golden State flashed excellence at times, as the return of Andrew Wiggins has reminded us of last year’s run. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will do their thing, but we’ve seen their depth challenged throughout the year. The Warriors are in as good of a spot to make a run as anyone if they prove they can win on the road when it matters most.

Warriors @ Kings Game Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread: Warriors -1.5 (-112) | Kings +1.5 (-108)

Warriors -1.5 (-112) | Kings +1.5 (-108) Moneyline: Warriors (-122) | Kings (+104)

Warriors (-122) | Kings (+104) Total: Over 235 (-110) | Under 235 (-110)

This game is challenging to pick as Fox’s ability to play effectively is so important. Even with their floor general at less than 100%, I’m on the Kings. Their resiliency is remarkable, which we saw in Game 4 when they refused to go away. Back on their home floor, with the Warriors 11-32 on the road, expect the home crowd to carry them.

Warriors @ Kings Prop Picks on FanDuel Sportsbook

Andrew Wiggins OVER 17.5 Points (-118)

Klay Thompson OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+104)

Kevin Huerter OVER 14.5 Points (-111)

Wiggins has exceeded this number in three of four games this series with 17 points (in 28 minutes), the one time he fell short. The Kansas product has not missed a beat since returning from his hiatus, confidently knocking down timely shots and earning the trust of his teammates. I look for him to continue to shoulder another big offensive load, exceeding 20 points.

Known for his shooting acumen, Thompson has recorded at least five rebounds in three of the four games this series and has tallied nearly ten rebound chances on average. I’m all over it at plus-money when he’s hit it three of his last four, with high volume in rebounding opportunities.

Look for Kevin Huerter to pick up some of the scoring slack if Fox is limited. In games without Fox this year, Huerter’s points average jumped from 14.7 to 19.5, showcasing his ability to handle an increased offensive load. Expect more volume from Huerter tonight.