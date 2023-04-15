White Sox Activate Eloy Jimenez from IL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Eloy Jimenez was activated off of the injured list by the Chicago White Sox on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez had been on the IL due to a hamstring injury. The fact he came off so quickly likely does make one want to believe that the Sox did put Jimenez on the list as more of a precautionary move than anything else.

No one can blame the Sox if that’s the case, as Eloy hasn’t played more than 85 games in a season since the 2019 campaign. When healthy, Jimenez can drive the ball out to any part of any ballpark, but like so many players, his best ability has not been availability at this point in his career.

