White Sox' Oscar Colas Remains Out vs. Rays Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Chicago White Sox will conclude their weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays without one of their regular outfielders. Manager Pedro Grifol submitted the lineup card without right fielder Oscar Colas, who will be riding the pine for the second straight game.

There doesn’t appear to be an injury impacting Colas’ availability; however, the rookie has struggled of late. Colas has just three hits over his past 27 plate appearances for a .125 batting average, with eight strikeouts and no extra-base hits.

Although Colas has spent time in center, filling in for Luis Robert Jr, his primary spot is right field. Backup Gavin Sheets is patrolling right in Sunday’s series finale and batting fifth.

The White Sox have been walked off in each of the first two games of their inter-divisional series against the Rays. They enter Sunday’s showdown as +150 road underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, looking to avoid the three-game sweep.