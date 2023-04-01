White Sox Prospect Oscar Colas Made MLB Debut Friday by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Oscar Colas of the Chicago White Sox made his Major League Baseball debut on Friday, the White Sox official website reports.

Colas started in right field and batted eighth in his debut. If he proves himself, the exciting prospect could move up in the order as the season moves along. He’s already moved up one slot, as the young Cuban is in the seven-hole today.

Plenty of rookies this season are finding themselves at the bottom of the lineup to open the season. Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees batted ninth in his debut.

The White Sox have stated that Colas will see most of the playing time for the team in right field this season. It seems he didn’t start Opening Day because he would’ve been up against Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros, one of the best lefthanders in the game. This also makes you wonder if Colas could be in a strict platoon, starting only against right-handers, or if he will only sit against what the team faces tough left-handed pitchers.