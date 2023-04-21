Who is the Beast of the East in the NBA? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the NBA Playoffs continue, there has been much debate over which team should be considered the favorite to win the East. The Milwaukee Bucks (+155) and the Boston Celtics (+125) are the two top contenders, with the status of the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo playing a crucial role.

Antetokounmpo has been sidelined with a back contusion. The severity of his injury and the duration of his absence will significantly impact Milwaukee’s chances, so their odds shifted from +115, and they are no longer the favorites.

On the other hand, the Celtics have seen improved odds due in part to Derrick White stepping up as a reliable third scorer for the team.

It’s important to note that Giannis’s injury may not be as severe as initially thought. He was listed as questionable, then doubtful, and ultimately ruled out for Game 2 against the Miami Heat. This decision may have been made out of an abundance of caution, as the Bucks believed they could secure a victory without their star player, which they did, 138-122.

The Bucks should still be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference and provide value at their current price. The Celtics are a close second with their improved roster from a year ago.

Ultimately, the outcome of the Eastern Conference will come down to Boston and Milwaukee and hinge on Giannis’s health.