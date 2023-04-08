Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Returns to Lineup Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Kirill Kaprizov will return to the lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Wild, the Wild’s official website

reports.

Kaprizov has missed the last 13 games for the Wild due to a knee injury. Minnesota’s talented forward was having another outstanding season for the Wild, with 39 goals and 35 assists in 65 games. Kaprizov is among the best goal scorers in the NHL and has quite the chemistry with linemate Mats Zuccarello.

These last four games are of utmost importance to the Wild as they are currently in third place in the Central Division but only sit two points behind the first-place Colorado Avalanche. The Dallas Stars are in second, tied in points with the Avs, but have four fewer wins.

On Saturday, the Wild will host the St. Louis Blues. The Wild are +108 (-1.5) on the puck line and -230 on

the moneyline. The over/under is 6.5, over (+106), and under (-130). You can find the lines and props for

this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.