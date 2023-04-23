Yandy Diaz Back in Rays Lineup After Leaving Early Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It was a scary moment on Saturday when Yandy Diaz had to be helped off the field against the Chicago White Sox. The Tampa Bay Rays first baseman appeared disoriented and had an elevated heart rate when he was escorted into the dugout; however, it was later reported the symptoms related to a bought of dehydration.

Thankfully, Diaz rectified the situation overnight and is back in the lineup for Sunday’s inter-divisional matinee.

Diaz has been a pillar atop the Rays’ batting order. The 31-year-old has a 1.003 OPS, with six home runs, 14 RBI, and 18 runs scored this season. Moreover, he ranks as one of the elite hitters in all of baseball, with a 58.3% hard-hit rate and 16.7% barrel percentage.

Isaac Paredes came off the bench to replace Diaz on Saturday but is back in his usual third base spot on Sunday. Taylor Walls, who was filling in for Paredes, is back on the bench.

Tampa Bay has been on a torrid pace early this year. The Rays have 18 wins through their first 21 games and are priced as -174 chalk against the White Sox on Sunday, per FanDuel Sportsbook.