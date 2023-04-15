Yankees' DJ Lemahieu Back in Starting Lineup Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Yankees will have DJ Lemahieu back in their starting lineup Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports. Lemahieu has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury but is in Saturday afternoon versus the Minnesota Twins, leading off and playing third.

The 34-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons, and it would seem unlikely that this would be the last time this season that he will miss a stretch of games due to injury.

Lemahieu also has to deal with a lack of a position. He is a jack of all trades who can play at first, second, or third base but isn’t the starter for the Yankees at any of those positions. This situation will become even more crowded when Josh Donaldson returns from injury, which is expected to happen shortly.

On Saturday, the Yankees will have Domingo German on the mound, while the Twins will counter with Tyler Mahle. The Yanks are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -136 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.