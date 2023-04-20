Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton on IL Trips: 'Unacceptable' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

New York Yankees star slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring strain, was critical of his frequent absences Thursday, calling them ‘unacceptable.’

“It’s unacceptable [being injured] this often right now,” said Stanton. “The team relies on me. I can’t have this continue to happen and put us in a really tough spot we weren’t prepared for. It’s my duty and responsibility to be out there.”

The 33-year-old was placed on the injured list Sunday and is expected to miss the next four-to-six weeks. It’s the fifth consecutive season Stanton has required a trip to the IL.

After appearing in 158 games his debut season in the Bronx, the former Marlin has missed 223 of a possible 546 contests (41%) over the past four years.

Stanton was off to a strong start prior to injury, hitting .269 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 13 games this season.

