Yankees Place Josh Donaldson on Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Yankees placed Josh Donaldson on the injured list on Saturday.

Donaldson seemed to strain a hamstring while running out a fly ball during Wednesday’s game. The Yankees were likely giving him a day or two to see if it would feel better, but that seems to have not worked.

New York announced after losing to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday that Jhony Brito will start Saturday. Brito was on the taxi squad. Donaldson heading to the IL is the corresponding move to get Brito onto the roster.

The Yankees also announced that they would push all their other starters back one day.

Donaldson has been a disappointment pretty much since day one with the Yankees, but his contract makes him pretty much unmovable. DJ Lemahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are expected to play third base in his absence.

On Saturday, New York will look to even up their series with the Orioles. The Yankees are +125 (-1.5) on the run line and -132 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.