'Zero Percent Chance' Angels Trade Shohei Ohtani by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that there is a “zero percent chance” the Los Angeles Angels trade superstar Shohei Ohtani during the season.

Ohtani is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason after he and the Angels avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $30 million deal last October.

The 28-year-old has expressed a strong desire to win, leading many to believe he will sign elsewhere if the Angels fail to make the postseason in 2023.

“Ultimately, it’s going to come down if we get to the playoffs,” said teammate Mike Trout when asked about the probability of Ohtani re-upping with the Halos. “That could put a thought in his mind, that could give us a shot.”

Ohtani’s two-way brilliance has arguably made him the most valuable commodity in baseball and will likely result in a record-shattering contract. However, where he inks that deal remains to be seen.

