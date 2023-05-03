2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Jokic Gaining on Tatum by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The NBA playoffs are underway, and the game’s biggest stars are out in full force trying to lead their teams to a championship.

We’re looking at which players have the best chance of winning the NBA Finals MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Jayson Tatum +370 (Last week: +340)

Jayson Tatum is the leader of the Boston Celtics, and he’s proven that over the years, especially during their run to the NBA Finals last year. Still, the C’s had a letdown performance in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, leading to his odds slightly dropping from +340 to +370.

2. Nikola Jokic +490 (Last week: +1000)

Unlike Tatum, Nikola Jokic is severely on the rise as a legitimate threat to win NBA Finals MVP. Jokic dropped 39 points and 16 rebounds in Denver’s Game 2 victory over Phoenix, leading them to a 2-0 series edge. As a result, Jokic has seen his odds of winning Finals MVP cut in half from +1000 to +490 over the last week.

3. (Tie) Joel Embiid +700 (Last week: +950)

Joel Embiid is reportedly set to return from injury tonight ahead of Game 2 between the Celtics and 76ers. Philly picked up a win without him in Game 1, but after capturing the regular season MVP, you have to think Embiid wants to show that next level in the playoffs. Embiid has seen his odds of winning Finals MVP bet down from +950 to +700.

3. (Tie) Stephen Curry +700 (Last week: +1000)

Stephen Curry has the ability to shoot the lights out on any given night, and that’s exactly what he did when he propelled the Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 road victory over the Sacramento Kings, tallying 50 points. Curry and the Warriors trail the Los Angeles Lakers 1-0, but he’s still had some line movement to win Finals MVP from +1000 to +700.

5. Jaylen Brown +1000 (Last week: +1000)

Robin to Tatum’s Batman, Jaylen Brown, has put up some big point totals during the 2023 postseason. He was highly efficient in Game 1 against the 76ers, shooting 80% from the floor, but he only registered 23 points. Brown boasts +1000 odds of winning NBA Finals MVP, and you have to think Boston will want him more involved offensively moving forward.

6. LeBron James +1100 (Last week:+2700)

LeBron James has continued demonstrating why he’s in the conversation as the GOAT. The 38-year-old still plays at an elite level, with the Lakers hanging around again. LeBron has seen his odds rise substantially over the last week, jumping from +2700 to +1100.

7. James Harden +1400 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

James Harden manufactured a vintage performance in Game 1 against the Celtics without Embiid on the floor, dropping a game-high 45 points in their upset victory on the road. With that, Harden has catapulted himself into the top ten, where he now owns +1400 odds.

8. Anthony Davis +1500 (Last week: +3200)

A massive performance from Anthony Davis in Game 1 against the Warriors has him back on the map in this conversation. AD dropped 30 points and 23 rebounds, leading to his odds skyrocketing from +3200 to +1500.

9. Kevin Durant +2300 (Last week: +750)

As long as the Phoenix Suns are around, Kevin Durant remains a factor in this race to win the NBA Finals MVP. In saying that, the Suns trail the Nuggets 2-0, and Durant has seen his odds to win take a drastic hit, free-falling from +750 to +2300.

10. Jimmy Butler +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

There’s a lot to like about the performances Jimmy Butler gave the NBA universe in the postseason. He didn’t play during Game 2 against New York, but it appears he’ll suit up again for Miami sooner than later, leading to his odds cracking the top ten at +2500.

NBA Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook