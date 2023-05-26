2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Jokic Juiced, Tatum Still in Mix by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the game’s biggest stars are trying to lead their teams to a championship.

We’re considering which players can win the NBA Finals MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Nikola Jokic -160 (Last week: +135)

Nikola Jokic remains the most dominant figure in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Denver Nuggets superstar center helped sweep the Los Angeles Lakers, moving his odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP from +135 to -160.

2. Jayson Tatum +360 (Last week: +190)

Jayson Tatum has had a mediocre stretch during the Eastern Conference Finals. However, with the Boston Celtics back in their series against Miami, Tatum is still a viable bet despite dropping from +190 to +360 over the last week.

3. Jimmy Butler +600 (Last week: +900)

Jimmy Butler hasn’t been as impactful over the last three games in the Miami Heat’s series with the Celtics. However, Miami still holds a 3-2 edge, leading Butler to rise from +900 to +600. Still, his point totals of 16, 29, and 14 won’t get it done for the Heat.

4. Jamal Murray +1800 (Last week: +2200)

Jamal Murray was a force for the Denver Nuggets in their sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Murray dropped 31, 37, 37, and 25 points in the four-game series, leading his odds to rise from +2200 to +1800.

5. Jaylen Brown +2000 (Last week: +1300)

Jaylen Brown can make an impact in multiple ways and probably warrants more shot attempts than he’s getting. He’s a factor for Boston but has combined for just 38 points over their last two wins. Brown has seen his odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP drop from +1300 to +2000.

6. Bam Adebayo +3100 (Last week: +8500)

Bam Adebayo is a force for the Miami Heat at both ends of the floor. If Miami wants to close out their series with Boston in Game 6 at home, Adebayo will be at the center of it. His odds have risen from +8500 to +3100.

7. Marcus Smart +12000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Marcus Smart is an important two-way player for the Celtics, pouring in 23 points in Game 5. Smart has inserted himself into the picture with +12000 odds.

8. (Tie) Aaron Gordon +17000 (Last week: +12000)

Aaron Gordon has been tasked with shutting down some of the NBA’s biggest stars, and he’s done an admirable job. Gordon sits with +17000 odds of winning the award.

8. (Tie) Michael Porter Jr. +17000 (Last week: +12000)

Michael Porter Jr. brings versatility and athleticism to the Nugget’s starting five, proving to be a valuable piece of their Western Conference-winning team. Porter Jr. boasts +17000 odds of winning NBA Finals MVP.

10. Derrick White +20000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Derrick White has helped the Celtics fight back in the Eastern Conference Finals, but he’s a longshot to win NBA Finals MVP at +20000.

NBA Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook