76ers-Celtics Preview: Is Philly Dead in the Water?

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will meet for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, with Boston currently listed as -560 favorites to advance on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The C’s have been the favorites for much of the year, while injury questions surround presumptive MVP Joel Embiid.76ers @ Celtics Game Information

Location: TD Garden | Boston, MA

TD Garden | Boston, MA Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

Philly’s chances are entirely riding on the status of Embiid. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. The 76ers can take this series and finally get past the second round with him. This Sixers team is deeper, tougher, and more resilient than we’ve seen in years.

The Big Fella is currently listed as doubtful for Game 1 as his Grade 1 LCL sprain is more severe than expected. He’s still experiencing pain and discomfort and will wear a brace when he returns.

With the magnitude of this game, don’t rule Embiid out until it’s officially announced. He knows, like everyone else, this might be his best shot to win a championship. This is the best team he’s ever had, and the winner of this series is the team to beat.

Spread: 76ers +9.5 (-110) | Celtics -9.5 (-110)

Boston wasn’t impressive in their series against Atlanta. Jayson Tatum didn’t shine, Jaylen Brown continues to be streaky, and Joe Mazzulla’s coaching left much to be desired. The Celtics have the talent to win it all, but this version is far from the best we’ve seen them play.

The Sixers’ series-clinching win over Brooklyn without Embiid was maybe their most impressive win of the year. Everyone stepped up, and Doc Rivers managed the rotations at an elite level. The Nets aren’t the Celtics, but even without Embiid, the 76ers will not just roll over and die. I’ll take the points.

Tobias Harris OVER 23.5 Points+Rebounds (-122)

James Harden OVER 22.5 Points (-108)

Jayson Tatum UNDER 29.5 Points (-125)

In Game 4, Tobias Harris stepped up big time, dropping 25 points and 12 rebounds. He was all over the floor, and it was clear with Doc’s game plan that they would rely heavily on him. I’ll back this OVER, expecting them to rely on Harris to approach 20 shots again and clean up the glass.

The light couldn’t be brighter on James Harden. He’s played well against the Celtics this year, averaging 25.5 points over four games. With expected increased responsibility on him to lead the offense, back this OVER.

The Sixers have covered Tatum well this year, as he’s scored 20 points or less in three of four games. The combination of PJ Tucker and Harris has flustered Tatum. I’d also look to correlate Tatum’s UNDER with a Brown OVER, given that he’ll possess a more favorable matchup.