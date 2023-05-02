After An Embarrassing Game 7, What’s Next For the Memphis Grizzlies? by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

In the highly competitive world of professional basketball, teams must have the right balance of talent, coaching, and strategy to succeed. We will delve into the current state of the Memphis Grizzlies, examining the strengths and weaknesses of their roster and identifying the changes needed to become true contenders.

The State of the Roster

The team has some very talented players, but they lack the star power necessary to make a deep playoff run. While Ja Morant is the star of the team and players like Jaren Jackson Jr. are undoubtedly skilled, they are not yet considered among the league’s elite. Role players like Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman contribute to the team’s depth, but questions remain about whether they can provide enough support to elevate the team to the next level.

The Dillon Brooks Problem

One significant issue for the team is their reliance on Dillon Brooks, who plays 35 minutes a night despite being a subpar player. His performance has been repeatedly criticized, and many consider him a liability for the team. Despite this, the coaching staff, led by Taylor Jenkins, has been reluctant to reduce his minutes or explore alternative options, such as the trade acquisition of Luke Kennard.

The current roster is not sufficient for the team to make a significant impact in the league. The prominent role of Brooks on the team is a particular concern, as his performance has been lackluster. However, there is hope for improvement, as Brooks’ departure from the roster next year will create opportunities for better players to step up and contribute. This change alone could have a significant positive impact on the team’s prospects.

The Path to Success

To transform into true contenders, the team must recognize the limitations of their current roster and make necessary adjustments. Furthermore, Memphis should focus on developing its young talent and making intelligent acquisitions to bolster its roster. With the right moves and a commitment to change, the team has the potential to become a powerful force in the West.