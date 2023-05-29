AL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Ohtani Juiced, Judge Rising by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The American League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP, headlined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Below, we’ll look into the top five using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

When you consider a player’s value to a team, it’s extremely difficult to match what Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani brings to the table. Ohtani’s ability on the mound and at the plate is second to none, and his impact is felt on both sides immensely.

Ohtani has hit 12 home runs at the dish, with 33 RBI and a .849 OPS. On the bump is where he’s made his presence felt even more, posting a 5-1 record, paired with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts. With his undeniable ability at both positions, Ohtani has a juiced price tag to win the American League MVP at -125.

Looking to win his second straight MVP, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is again in the conversation. Judge is tasked with playing an integral role in the Yankees’ offense, and he’s started to deliver as May is set to conclude.

It was always going to be difficult for Judge to repeat the numbers that won him the hardware in 2022. That said, you’re starting to see signs of that same player, who boasts the second-highest OPS in MLB at 1.031. In addition, Judge has now mashed 15 home runs, which has him fifth in the league. With that, the Yankee’s slugger is right in the conversation to repeat at +600, where he owns the second-shortest odds.

The Houston Astros are loaded on offense, and one of their biggest weapons continues to be Yordan Alvarez. The big slugger has once again been a productive machine in Houston and has been a force in driving in runs.

Alvarez has quietly started to find his power stroke again, which has seen him club 14 home runs and boast a solid 1.014 OPS. In addition, he also sits second in baseball with 48 RBI. These elite numbers from Alvarez continue to make him a strong competitor, where he boasts +2000 odds of winning AL MVP.

If you’re looking at the American League MVP race every year, you’ll typically find Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout near the top of the list. When he’s been able to stay healthy, Trout has been one of the faces of the game and the league’s most impactful players.

The numbers haven’t necessarily been on par with what we’ve grown to expect from Trout, but they’ve still been very solid. The Angels outfielder has posted 12 home runs and a .889 OPS. If you pair that with his elite defense, you can understand why he’s still in the mix at +2000 to win the AL MVP.

The Toronto Blue Jays offense has underachieved, but that isn’t because of Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays’ star shortstop is putting up big numbers at the plate and has found himself at least in the conversation to win the American League MVP.

By May 28, Bichette has hit .338 at the dish, with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, and a stellar .913 OPS. The questions about Bichette have never been on offense, as he’s continued to hit at every level. Still, there’s certainly some about his defensive ability as a shortstop, which has rightfully been questioned. Bichette is a long shot to win AL MVP at +2500, but he’s still in the top 5.

Top 5 AL MVP Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.