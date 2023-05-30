AL ROY Odds: Hunter Brown Closes Gap Between Yoshida by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The American League is stacked with young potential stars, and they’re already making their names known in MLB.

Below, we’ll look into the top five using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Masataka Yoshida +170 (Last Week: +140)

If you’re looking for a difference maker that’s stepped right into the Boston Red Sox lineup and hasn’t missed a beat, look no further than Masataka Yoshida. He’s older than most players in the mix at 29 but is still considered a rookie after coming over from Japan in 2023 and signing with the Red Sox.

Over Yoshida’s last seven games, he’s been able to tally multi-hit performances in four of those contests. He’s a solid hitter at the plate and has good discipline, which has helped him post a .853 OPS. Even after an intense week, Yoshida has seen his odds to win AL ROY drop slightly from +140 to +170.

2. Hunter Brown +500 (Last Week: +700)

The Houston Astros have done a tremendous job producing quality starting pitching over the years. Hunter Brown has been no different in 2023, and he’s demonstrating powerful stuff for the club in their pursuit of winning back-to-back World Series.

The Astros right-hander has posted an impressive 5-1 record, paired with a 3.12 ERA and 66 punchouts. After a seven-inning, ten-strikeout performance against Oakland, Brown saw his odds to win the AL ROY bet down from +700 to +500.

3. (Tie) Esteury Ruiz +1200 (Last Week: +1000)

It’s no secret that the Oakland Athletics are struggling to produce results. Still, they have some solid young talent, with Esteury Ruiz making a difference at the big league level in 2023 and staking his claim as a part of the AL ROY discussion.

Ruiz is playing center field for the Athletics and covers a lot of ground, considering he’s one of the speediest players the game has seen in recent memory. The A’s outfielder has registered 27 stolen bases and a .273 batting average. If Ruiz can find a way to raise his OBP from .338, there’s potential for some value present with him at +1200.

3. (Tie) Bryce Miller +1200 (Last Week: +1000)

Another pitcher very much in the conversation is Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller. It hasn’t been a perfect start to the year for the M’s, but Miller has been a major bright spot and continues to pitch at a high level.

Miller has started six games for the Mariners, compiling a 3-2 record, paired with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Miller appears to be a strong piece for Seattle’s rotation moving forward, but he’s seen his odds tail off a bit over the last week, dropping from +1000 to +1200, where he sits in a tie with the third-shortest odds.

3. Josh Jung +1200 (Last Week: +2000)

The biggest power threat on this list is Texas Rangers’ third baseman, Josh Jung. He’s helped give the team more length in their batting order and has been a key contributor in helping them get off to this great start, where they sit on top of the AL West.

The young infielder is a significant power threat and has added even more length to the Rangers’ batting lineup. Jung has crushed 11 home runs, in addition to compiling an impressive 1.6 WAR through two months. With his recent hot stretch at the dish, Jung has seen his odds rise from +2000 to +1200 in the AL ROY race.

Top 5 AL ROY Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Masataka Yoshida Boston Red Sox 170 Hunter Brown Houston Astros 500 Josh Jung Texas Rangers 1200 Esteury Ruiz Oakland Athletics 1200 Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners 1200

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE