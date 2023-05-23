Betting Public Indicates Popular Play Before Celtics-Heat Game 4 Miami is the betting favorite for the first time this series by Sean T. McGuire 47 minutes ago

It’s win or go home for the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The second-seeded Celtics trail the Heat 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. No NBA team has ever come back from that deficit.

Ahead of the Game 4 at Kaseya Center, BetMGM revealed a popular wager in the eyes of the betting public. And while it’s fair to assume many (including oddsmakers) now believe the Heat will advance to face the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, that’s not the most one-sided bet.

Instead, NBA bettors are firing on the Over ahead of the must-win contest for the Celtics. Eighty-three percent of bets and 82% of the handle is on the Over, which has moved from 215.5 to 216.5 at BetMGM.

The wager’s popularity is rivaled by the Heat to cover the spread, the number which has moved from 2.5 to 1.5 points. Seventy-four percent of the spread handle is on Miami, which represents 67% of bets. The moneyline numbers are much more down the middle with prices resembling even money.

It will be the first time in the series the Heat enter as the betting favorite. The Celtics were 0-3 against the spread and straight up.

Miami players represent some of the most popular prop bets, too. Caleb Martin Over 13.5 points-assists and Over 11.5 points are two of the most bet props while Bam Adebayo’s Over 31.5 points-rebounds-assists and Over 17.5 points also are among the most eye-catching at BetMGM.

Celtics-Heat is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.