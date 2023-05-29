Bills and Chiefs in 'Arms Race' for WR DeAndre Hopkins by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are in an “arms race” for free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

After three seasons, Hopkins was released by the Cardinals last week, making him eligible to sign with any team.

“My money would be on the Bills or the Chiefs,” said Fowler when asked about Hopkins’ next destination. “The Chiefs believe Kadarius Toney can be a number one type of receiver. I don’t get the sense they’re overly desperate to make this move, but there’s certainly some interest. And when you talk to other NFL teams, they believe the Bills are a threat here and have been for a while. I still suspect you have two contenders in the AFC that are trying to combat each other, make sure one doesn’t get Hopkins over the other. So it’s a little bit of an arms race there.”

Fowler adds that the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets could also make a play for Hopkins, although neither is considered a favorite to land the five-time Pro Bowler.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.