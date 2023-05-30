Bob Myers Stepping Down as Warriors' President and GM by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Bob Myers is stepping down as president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors.

Myers enjoyed resounding success during his 12-year tenure, serving as the architect behind Golden State’s four NBA Championships while twice being named Executive of the Year.

“It’s just my time,” Myers told Wojnarowski.

The 48-year-old’s future had been a topic of conversation throughout the 2022-23 season. Myers’s contract was set to expire at the end of June, the UCLA alum turning down a long-term deal that would have made him one of the league’s highest-paid executives.

Per Wojnarowski, “Myers said he’s unsure of his future professional pathway, but should he someday decide to return to the team side, he’s expected to become one of the most pursued executives in modern North American professional sports history.”

Myers is scheduled to hold a news conference in San Francisco at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

