Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/05
Date: 05/05/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-1
|-112
|O 214
|-110
|-118
|Current
|-2.5
|-110
|214.5
|-110
|-142
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|+1
|-108
|U 214
|-110
|+100
|Current
|+2.5
|-110
|214.5
|-110
|+120
Projected Lineups:
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jaylen Brown
|26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Derrick White
|12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|6.
|C
|Al Horford
|9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|5.
|SG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Paul Reed
|4.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, May 03
|PHI
|-8.0
|216.0
|121-87
|Mon, May 01
|PHI
|-10.5
|214.5
|119-115
|Thu, Apr 27
|ATL
|-7.0
|230.5
|128-120
|Tue, Apr 25
|ATL
|-13.5
|231.0
|119-117
|Sun, Apr 23
|ATL
|-7.5
|231.0
|129-121
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, May 03
|BOS
|+8.0
|216.0
|121-87
|Mon, May 01
|BOS
|+10.5
|214.5
|119-115
|Sat, Apr 22
|BKN
|-2.0
|210.0
|96-88
|Thu, Apr 20
|BKN
|-4.5
|209.5
|102-97
|Mon, Apr 17
|BKN
|-10.0
|211.0
|96-84
Betting Insights:
Philadelphia 76ers
- 3-1 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) at home as an underdog in their previous five games in 2022/2023
Boston Celtics
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their previous five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) on the road as a favorite in their previous five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023