Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/05

Date: 05/05/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics Open -1 -112 O 214 -110 -118 Current -2.5 -110 214.5 -110 -142 Philadelphia 76ers Open +1 -108 U 214 -110 +100 Current +2.5 -110 214.5 -110 +120

Boston Celtics Projected Lineups: 1. SF Jayson Tatum 30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Jaylen Brown 26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. SG Derrick White 12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 4. PG Marcus Smart 11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 5. SG Malcolm Brogdon 14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 6. C Al Horford 9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists Philadelphia 76ers 1. C Joel Embiid 33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 5. SG DeAnthony Melton 10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. PF Paul Reed 4.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, May 03 PHI -8.0 216.0 121-87 Mon, May 01 PHI -10.5 214.5 119-115 Thu, Apr 27 ATL -7.0 230.5 128-120 Tue, Apr 25 ATL -13.5 231.0 119-117 Sun, Apr 23 ATL -7.5 231.0 129-121 Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, May 03 BOS +8.0 216.0 121-87 Mon, May 01 BOS +10.5 214.5 119-115 Sat, Apr 22 BKN -2.0 210.0 96-88 Thu, Apr 20 BKN -4.5 209.5 102-97 Mon, Apr 17 BKN -10.0 211.0 96-84