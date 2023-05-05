Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/05
Date: 05/05/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -1   -112   O 214   -110   -118  
 Current -2.5   -110   214.5   -110   -142  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +1   -108   U 214   -110   +100  
 Current +2.5   -110   214.5   -110   +120  
Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. SG  Derrick White   12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. PG  Marcus Smart   11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   14.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  DeAnthony Melton   10.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  Paul Reed   4.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, May 03 PHI -8.0 216.0 121-87
Mon, May 01 PHI -10.5 214.5 119-115
Thu, Apr 27 ATL -7.0 230.5 128-120
Tue, Apr 25 ATL -13.5 231.0 119-117
Sun, Apr 23 ATL -7.5 231.0 129-121

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, May 03 BOS +8.0 216.0 121-87
Mon, May 01 BOS +10.5 214.5 119-115
Sat, Apr 22 BKN -2.0 210.0 96-88
Thu, Apr 20 BKN -4.5 209.5 102-97
Mon, Apr 17 BKN -10.0 211.0 96-84
Betting Insights:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 3-1 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) at home as an underdog in their previous five games in 2022/2023

Boston Celtics

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their previous five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) on the road as a favorite in their previous five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
