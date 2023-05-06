Braves RF Ronald Acuna Returned to Starting Lineup on Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to the starting lineup on Friday after leaving Thursday’s game early.

Acuna left Thursday’s game after fouling a ball off of his knee. Initially, he tried to continue playing, but the Braves decided to be cautious and removed Acuna from the game. It has been a rough week for Acuna, who also had to leave the second game of a doubleheader earlier this week after taking a fastball to his back shoulder.

Acuna is having an MVP-like season with six home runs, 20 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 30 runs while batting .352 in 33 games. This is his second season since returning from a torn ACL, and once again, he is showing what kind of player he is.

On Saturday, the Braves will start Spencer Strider against Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves are -113 (-1.5) on the run line and -235 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and under (-120).

