Brewers' Christian Yelich Returned to Starting Lineup Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Christian Yelich returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Milwaukee Brewers, the Brewers’ official website reports.

Yelich had been out of the lineup for several games after tweaking his back earlier this week. Yelich has had a solid start to the season with a .258 average, seven HRs, 23 RBIs, nine SBs, and 32 runs over 40 games. Those numbers are nowhere near what he used to post in his first couple of seasons in a Brewers’ uniform. Whatever happened to that player is still a mystery. Yelich went hitless in four at-bats as the Brewers were shutout by the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.

The Brewers will take on the Rays in Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Brewers will have Eric Lauer on the mound, and the Rays will counter with Zach Eflin. The Brewers are -118 (+1.5) on the run line and +180 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).