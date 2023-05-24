Buy or Sell: Florida Panthers to Win the Stanley Cup by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Florida Panthers’ surprise run has continued, and they now find themselves just one victory away from playing in the Stanley Cup Final. Just one year removed from winning the Presidents’ Trophy but being ousted in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Panthers snuck in as the last playoff team in the East and now are sitting pretty with a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final over the Carolina Hurricanes. To say this was unexpected would be an understatement, but maybe we weren’t paying attention to what it takes to win in the NHL.

After falling short in 2022, the Florida Panthers made a blockbuster trade, which saw them acquire Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames. Tkachuk has dragged his teammates into the fight in the postseason and now boasts top-five odds to win the Conn Smythe trophy.

If you want to look at the real reason the Panthers are finding playoff success, though, look no further than their goaltender. Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t start the playoffs as the Panthers starter, despite his high cap hit, but he took over in Round 1 against the Boston Bruins and hasn’t missed a beat since. In 12 starts during the postseason, Bobrovsky has posted a 10-2 record, paired with a .935 save percentage. Bobrovsky was considered one of the worst contracts in the NHL, but if he can lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup, all will be forgotten.

Florida plays the gritty style of hockey it takes to win the postseason. Just ask the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and now Carolina Hurricanes. Their relentless forecheck and ability to capitalize on their opportunities have put them in a great spot, where they sit just five wins away from a Stanley Cup. With the level Bobrovsky is playing at, some may say it reminds them of when Jean-SÃ©bastien GiguÃ¨re willed the Anaheim Ducks to a Stanley Cup Final and won the Conn Smythe, even after the New Jersey Devils spoiled the party in the final. This is reminiscent of that type of goaltending, and it doesn’t appear he will slow down anytime soon.

The Panthers are listed as -1400 favorites to finish off the East Final over the Hurricanes, along with +125 odds to hoist the Stanley Cup. The Vegas Golden Knights also boast a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Stars in the West Final, with Vegas as the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup at -115. The Golden Knights will surely be the favorite if these teams face off. In saying that, does anyone really want to count out the Florida Panthers at this point, who will have taken down three of the league’s top four teams to get to the Stanley Cup Final? As good as the Golden Knights have been in the playoffs too, the plus-money value the Panthers are presenting at +125 is difficult to pass up.