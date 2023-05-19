Buy or Sell: Philadelphia Eagles to Win NFC East by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFC East has not had a repeat champion since the Philadelphia Eagles won four consecutive division crowns stretching from 2001-2004. The Eagles enter the 2023 campaign fresh off a Super Bowl berth, completely reloaded. Could they be the team to break the NFC East streak and become repeat NFC East Champions?

On paper, unless you ask a Cowboys fan, the Eagles are the consensus best team in the division. They have the best quarterback, the best wide receiver duo, arguably the best tight end, the best offensive line, and the best defense. The Eagles have weapons everywhere and have an incredible veteran nucleus with championship pedigree alongside Jalen Hurts to keep everybody in check.

Around the division, the Dallas Cowboys are the closest competition. They feature talents such as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs and brought in other pieces in Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore to catch up to the Eagles. Are Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy reliable enough as a quarterback-head coach duo to get the most out of this roster? A lot needs to go right for the Cowboys, and a lot needs to go wrong for the Eagles to become NFC East champions.

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants are talented teams poised to win games but don’t have enough to compete with the Eagles and Cowboys. The Commanders face critical defensive injuries yearly and still don’t have a quarterback. New York had a good first year under Brian Daboll, but Daniel Jones won’t outplay Hurts or Prescott.

At plus money, how can you not buy into the Eagles here? I get the streak doesn’t bode well for the Eagles, but streaks are streaks; they don’t last forever. Compared to the Cowboys winning the division at only +160, the value is with the Eagles. They are coming off of a dominant 2022 season, were able to add significant value through the draft, and have a top-three quarterback in the league. I’d bet on the Eagles’ talent and coaching staff ten times out of ten compared to the Cowboys, who always find a way to come up short.