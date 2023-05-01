Calgary Flames Fire Head Coach Darryl Sutter
According to TSN Hockey, the Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter.
Darryl Sutter?s second stint as head coach of the #Flames has come to an end. https://t.co/UJGT652wLG— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 1, 2023
In his second stint as Calgary’s bench boss, Sutter inked a two-year extension with the organization, which will kick in on July 1.
Re-hired by the Flames midway through the 2020-21 campaign, the 64-year-old led Calgary to a 111-point regular season and a Pacific Division title the following year. However, the team struggled in 2022-23 following the losses of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, finishing with a 38-27-17 record and missing the postseason.
Sutter’s exit comes just two weeks after long-time general manager Brad Treliving announced his departure from the organization. Reports also surfaced that some Flames players had grown tired of Sutter’s hard-nosed/old-school approach, which may have played a role in his firing.
The two-time Stanley Cup winner ends his second go-round in Calgary with a 103-64-29 record.
Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest NHL odds.