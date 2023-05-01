Calgary Flames Fire Head Coach Darryl Sutter by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

According to TSN Hockey, the Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter.

Darryl Sutter?s second stint as head coach of the #Flames has come to an end. https://t.co/UJGT652wLG — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 1, 2023

In his second stint as Calgary’s bench boss, Sutter inked a two-year extension with the organization, which will kick in on July 1.

Re-hired by the Flames midway through the 2020-21 campaign, the 64-year-old led Calgary to a 111-point regular season and a Pacific Division title the following year. However, the team struggled in 2022-23 following the losses of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, finishing with a 38-27-17 record and missing the postseason.

Sutter’s exit comes just two weeks after long-time general manager Brad Treliving announced his departure from the organization. Reports also surfaced that some Flames players had grown tired of Sutter’s hard-nosed/old-school approach, which may have played a role in his firing.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner ends his second go-round in Calgary with a 103-64-29 record.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest NHL odds.