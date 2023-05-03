Can the Boston Celtics Bounce Back Against the 76ers? by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

We’ve got takes and predictions for the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. With six and seven games sitting at +155 odds, how long does this series go? My guess? We’re in for a six-game extravaganza but don’t count out a full seven-game ride.







Why six games? Boston will bounce back. We saw Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each shine at different moments during Game 1, but they never quite hit their stride together. Imagine the damage they could do if they manage to synchronize their talents. That’s an elite one-two punch.







Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon can make his presence known off the bench. Then there’s the dynamic duo of Robert Williams and Al Horford. While Horford scored 11 points, his -17 rating has left us scratching our heads.







Could it be time for Coach Joe Mazzulla to make a bold move and slide Williams into the starting lineup? This change could bring serious shot-blocking and offensive-rebounding ability to the starting unit.







Let’s not forget about Derrick White. Bringing him off the bench could create a powerful backcourt pairing with Brogdon in the second unit, adding depth and balance to the lineup. These strategic changes could be the key to turning the tide in Boston’s favor.







Will Coach Mazzulla make the necessary changes to elevate his team to victory? Only time will tell. Buckle up. We’re in for an unforgettable Eastern Conference Semifinal showdown between these longtime rivals.