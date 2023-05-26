Celtics Dominate Heat, Force Game 6 in Miami by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

Jayson Tatum recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists as the Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat 110-97 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.

It was Boston’s second straight victory, both by double-digits, as it looks to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

“For some odd reason, even last year, we always seemed to make it a little bit tougher on ourselves,” said Tatum. “But what I do know is that you can see the true character of a person, of a team, when things aren’t going well, and our ability to come together, figure things out when it’s not necessarily looking good for us. It’s unlike any team I’ve been on this year and last year, just the core group of guys being able to respond.”

The series now shifts back to Miami for a pivotal Game 6, where the Celtics are currently listed as -3.0 point favorites on the spread and -146 on the moneyline, per FanDuel Sportsbook.