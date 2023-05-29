Chelsea Name Mauricio Pochettino New Manager by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Chelsea announced Monday they have hired former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain bench boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Pochettino will assume the role on July 1 after inking a two-year contract.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities, and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward,” said co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in a statement. “He is a winning coach who has worked the highest levels in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach, and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

The 51-year-old has guided Tottenham to a Champions League Final (2019) and won the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France with PSG during his managerial career.

“We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea,” said owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, Mark Walter, and Hansjorg Wyss. “Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”

Chelsea is coming off their worst-ever Premier League finish, the club recording just 44 points, good for 12th place.

