Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
We’re talking Chicago Cubs versus Cincinnati Reds, a classic Midwestern face-off. It’s the day game at the historic Wrigley Field, and it looks like we’ve got a weather wildcard to consider: wind.
Last time we had a gusty game, the advice from the dugout was “hit singles and doubles. You don’t hit home runs at Wrigley.” With wind in the mix, every fly ball might not make a big difference, but timely hits can definitely rack up the points.
Starting for the Cincinnati Reds is Hunter Greene, a promising young talent with a fastball that sizzles. But 2023 hasn’t been his year – he’s struggled with an ERA of 4.64. Even though his xFIP is decent, around four. Greene has shown a surprising weakness: he’s having trouble getting right-handed batters out. These hitters have a .428 weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) and a .361 ISO power number against Greene in the last 30 days.
Flipping over to the home team, Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs is another up-and-comer who’s been impressive on the mound. Despite a slightly elevated xFIP of 4.50, Steele’s been holding his own, particularly against left-handed batters. The lefty has managed a .261 wOBA and a fantastic .077 ISO power number when facing lefty batters.
But it doesn’t end there. Steele’s also shown an interesting trend: his stats against right-handed batters aren’t the usual challenge for a left-handed pitcher. He’s faced 97 right-handers over the past month, holding them to a .294 wOBA and a .103 ISO power number.
Comparing the young guns, Steele’s got the edge in today’s matchup. Plus, the Cubs’ lineup has shown a bit more consistency than the Reds’.
So, if you’re playing the odds, Chicago looks to be the safer bet, listed at -159. And with that total of seven, keep an eye on those winds swirling around Wrigley Field. You never know how a gusty day can turn the tide.
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Reds
|+1.5
|-167
|O 7
|-112
|+130
|Open
|-163
|7
|-110
|+138
|Current
|Cubs
|-1.5
|+140
|U 7
|-108
|-149
|Open
|+137
|7
|-110
|-159
|Current
Reds
Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene: 0-4, 4.68 ERA, 12.42 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Jonathan India
|.289, 3 HR, 18 RBI
|2.
|LF
|TJ Friedl
|.321, 3 HR, 18 RBI
|3.
|3B
|Nick Senzel
|.256, 4 HR, 21 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Spencer Steer
|.278, 6 HR, 22 RBI
|5.
|DH
|Tyler Stephenson
|.241, 2 HR, 19 RBI
|6.
|CF
|Stuart Fairchild
|.232, 1 HR, 14 RBI
|7.
|RF
|Wil Myers
|.189, 3 HR, 12 RBI
|8.
|SS
|Jose Barrero
|.222, 1 HR, 12 RBI
|9.
|C
|Luke Maile
|.255, 3 HR, 5 RBI
Cubs
Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele: 6-1, 2.20 ERA, 7.78 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Nico Hoerner
|.295, 3 HR, 24 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Dansby Swanson
|.265, 5 HR, 21 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Ian Happ
|.289, 4 HR, 19 RBI
|4.
|RF
|Seiya Suzuki
|.293, 6 HR, 19 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Patrick Wisdom
|.214, 12 HR, 23 RBI
|6.
|CF
|Christopher Morel
|.333, 9 HR, 15 RBI
|7.
|DH
|Trey Mancini
|.257, 3 HR, 16 RBI
|8.
|1B
|Matt Mervis
|.211, 2 HR, 7 RBI
|9.
|C
|Tucker Barnhart
|.189, 0 HR, 3 RBI
Reds
- The over hit in 3 of the Cincinnati Reds last 5 games on the road in 2023
Cubs
- The over hit in 4 of the Chicago Cubs last 5 games at home in 2023
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.
DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE