Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

1 hours ago

Reds @ Cubs – First Pitch: 2:20 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 59°
 

We’re talking Chicago Cubs versus Cincinnati Reds, a classic Midwestern face-off. It’s the day game at the historic Wrigley Field, and it looks like we’ve got a weather wildcard to consider: wind.

Last time we had a gusty game, the advice from the dugout was “hit singles and doubles. You don’t hit home runs at Wrigley.” With wind in the mix, every fly ball might not make a big difference, but timely hits can definitely rack up the points.

Starting for the Cincinnati Reds is Hunter Greene, a promising young talent with a fastball that sizzles. But 2023 hasn’t been his year – he’s struggled with an ERA of 4.64. Even though his xFIP is decent, around four. Greene has shown a surprising weakness: he’s having trouble getting right-handed batters out. These hitters have a .428 weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) and a .361 ISO power number against Greene in the last 30 days.

Flipping over to the home team, Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs is another up-and-comer who’s been impressive on the mound. Despite a slightly elevated xFIP of 4.50, Steele’s been holding his own, particularly against left-handed batters. The lefty has managed a .261 wOBA and a fantastic .077 ISO power number when facing lefty batters.

But it doesn’t end there. Steele’s also shown an interesting trend: his stats against right-handed batters aren’t the usual challenge for a left-handed pitcher. He’s faced 97 right-handers over the past month, holding them to a .294 wOBA and a .103 ISO power number.

Comparing the young guns, Steele’s got the edge in today’s matchup. Plus, the Cubs’ lineup has shown a bit more consistency than the Reds’.

So, if you’re playing the odds, Chicago looks to be the safer bet, listed at -159. And with that total of seven, keep an eye on those winds swirling around Wrigley Field. You never know how a gusty day can turn the tide.

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Reds +1.5  -167  O 7  -112  +130  Open
-163  -110  +138  Current
 Cubs -1.5   +140  U 7  -108  -149  Open
 +137   -110  -159  Current
Projected Lineups:

Reds

Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene: 0-4, 4.68 ERA, 12.42 K/9

1. 2B  Jonathan India   .289, 3 HR, 18 RBI
2. LF  TJ Friedl   .321, 3 HR, 18 RBI
3. 3B  Nick Senzel   .256, 4 HR, 21 RBI
4. 1B  Spencer Steer   .278, 6 HR, 22 RBI
5. DH  Tyler Stephenson   .241, 2 HR, 19 RBI
6. CF  Stuart Fairchild   .232, 1 HR, 14 RBI
7. RF  Wil Myers   .189, 3 HR, 12 RBI
8. SS  Jose Barrero   .222, 1 HR, 12 RBI
9. C  Luke Maile   .255, 3 HR, 5 RBI

Cubs

Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele: 6-1, 2.20 ERA, 7.78 K/9

1. 2B  Nico Hoerner   .295, 3 HR, 24 RBI
2. SS  Dansby Swanson   .265, 5 HR, 21 RBI
3. LF  Ian Happ   .289, 4 HR, 19 RBI
4. RF  Seiya Suzuki   .293, 6 HR, 19 RBI
5. 3B  Patrick Wisdom   .214, 12 HR, 23 RBI
6. CF  Christopher Morel   .333, 9 HR, 15 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .257, 3 HR, 16 RBI
8. 1B  Matt Mervis   .211, 2 HR, 7 RBI
9. C  Tucker Barnhart   .189, 0 HR, 3 RBI
Betting Insights:

Reds

  • The over hit in 3 of the Cincinnati Reds last 5 games on the road in 2023

Cubs

  • The over hit in 4 of the Chicago Cubs last 5 games at home in 2023

 

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

