Colts Owner Jim Irsay Warns NFL Teams Over Possible Andrew Luck Tampering

Following a report that the Washington Commanders inquired about the availability of retired quarterback Andrew Luck last offseason, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter Sunday night and was adamant that the former face of the franchise is off limits.

“If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)…to play for their Franchise, it would be a clear violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,” Irsay wrote.

Luck had three years remaining on his contract when he shockingly walked away from the game in 2019. Should the former first-overall pick embark on a comeback, Luck’s deal would be reinstated, and Indianapolis would still own his rights.

The Colts are looking more into the Commanders’ interest in Luck and whether any tampering occurred. To that end, the league’s anti-tampering policy states that direct contact with a player is not required to trigger a violation.

“Any public or private statement of interest, qualified or unqualified, in another club’s player to that player’s agent or representative, or to a member of the news media, is a violation.”

In the past, Luck has stated that he has no intention of returning to the NFL.

