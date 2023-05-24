Commanders TE Armani Rogers Suffers Torn Achilles, Likely OUT for 2023 Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Washington Commanders’ second-year tight end Armani Rogers has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles and is expected to miss the 2023 season, per ESPN.com.

Rogers suffered the non-contact injury during Tuesday’s OTA session. The 25-year-old is set to undergo surgery next week.

Signed as an undrafted free agent last offseason, Rogers, who converted to tight end after playing quarterback in college, caught five passes for 64 yards in 11 games but was expected to become a more significant part of Washington’s offense.

“It’s a blow, and it’s unfortunate,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “He did it running. Like I said, it was non-contact. He’s a young man that really progressed very well for us last year. But we feel very confident in the group of tight ends that we have right now, as well. But it is a big loss as far as the young man is concerned.”

Washington’s tight end room currently consists of veterans Logan Thomas and John Bates, as well as 2022 fifth-round pick Cole Turner and 2022 undrafted free agent Curtis Hodges.

