Commanders' Trademark Application Denied by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Might the Washington Commanders be headed for another rebrand?

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied Washington’s trademark application for the name “Commanders.”

The USPTO has denied the trademark application for the NFL's Washington Commanders.



On May 18th, the USPTO issued the denial citing two reasons.



1? An existing trademark for "Commanders' Classic."

2? Pending applications filed by a DC-area man.



A thread ?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wLsI0J6ZuI — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 24, 2023

The reason for denial includes the existence of a similar trademark for “Commanders’ Classic,” an annual college football game between Air Force and Army, as well as pending trademark applications filed by an individual named Martin McCauley. McCauley has filed trademarks for “Washington Space Commanders,” and “Washington Wolf Commanders,” per profootballtalk.

As Gerber notes, the organization can either battle the matter legally or try to negotiate. While McCauley has promised to give the team rights to use the pending trademarks, it remains to be seen if Washington’s new owner will opt for a complete rebranding effort and steer clear from all things associated with the Commanders’ former owner, Dan Snyder.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Commanders at +300 odds to make the postseason.