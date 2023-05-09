Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Dallas Stars will try to even up their best-of-seven series in Game 4 later tonight when they visit the Seattle Kraken.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Round 1, the Seattle Kraken have taken a convincing 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars in Round 2. This team shouldn’t be taken lightly, especially after they put together a dominant 7-2 victory in Game 3 to take the series lead back.

Seattle has a lot of scoring depth and a relentless forecheck, which has made life difficult for the Stars’ defenders and goaltender. Dallas was favored heading into this series for good reason, but Seattle hasn’t backed down and has continued performing on the game’s biggest stage.

Dallas is listed as a road favorite for tonight’s Game 4 on the moneyline, where they’re priced at -140, compared to the Kraken, sitting at +116. Dallas wants to avoid being on the brink of elimination when they head home for Game 5.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 4, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Kraken will do the same with Philipp Grubauer. The Stars’ netminder has posted a 5-4 record, paired with a .908 save percentage, while Grubauer is sitting at 6-4 with a .918 save percentage. Oettinger hasn’t been his usual self in this series, but he has the pedigree to figure things out and come out on top in this goalie matchup.

Although this isn’t a must-win game for the Stars, you can chalk it up in that column anyways. This is a veteran group, and they can get things done and win an important game when called upon. Now that they’re used to the road environment in Seattle, we like for them to even up this series.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-140)

The first three games in this series have seen nine, six, and nine total goals scored. The total for tonight’s Game 4 is 5.5, with the over priced at -118, while the under is at -104. It’s certainly somewhat peculiar that even though all three games have seen six or more goals scored, that the total for tonight is set at 5.5. In saying that, these teams certainly can buckle things down defensively and in net, which could lead to the first low-scoring game in this series. As much as some fans might love to see another high-scoring game, we expect this series to take a turn in the lower-scoring variety in Game 4.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-104)

Dallas will need a concerted effort from their star players on offense to even this series up on the road. There are a lot of talented hockey players with this group, but the one we’re turning to tonight to help them in the goal-scoring department is a veteran in Joe Pavelski. We’ve already seen him put up a four-spot for Dallas in a losing Game 1 effort, and there hasn’t been a ton of consistency from the Stars’ big guns in this series. Pavelski has another level to his game, and there’s value here in backing him to find the back of the net at +190.

Best Prop: Joe Pavelski to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)