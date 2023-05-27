Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to finish off the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight from T-Mobile Arena.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Just when it looked like the Golden Knights were going to sweep the Stars, Dallas picked up an overtime victory in Game 4, and the series is now shifting back to Vegas for Game 5 tonight. Despite Vegas jumping out to a 3-1 lead in the series, the matchup has been much closer than the score of the series indicates, with three of the four games going into overtime.

Both games in Vegas went into the extra frame, with the Golden Knights coming out on top both times. Is that a sign in this matchup that we should expect another tight game? The 60-minute moneyline tie pays out at +340, which certainly deserves some attention considering trends we’ve seen.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 5, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Golden Knights will counter with Adin Hill. The Stars’ netminder has a 9-8 record with a .899 save percentage, while Hill is 6-2 with a .938 save percentage. Oettinger has the better track record, but Hill has performed admirably in goal for the Golden Knights and is even considered a Conn Smythe contender, with Vegas sitting just one win away from playing for the Stanley Cup.

Vegas was one of the top teams during the regular season, and they’ve continued to perform like that throughout the postseason. They know how to win close games, so we expect them to close out this series on their home ice tonight.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-152)

The Stars and Golden Knights faced off three times during the regular season, scoring four, five, and three goals. In the first four games of this series, they’ve scored seven, five, four, and five goals. The total for Game 5 is 5.5, with the over and under priced at -110. Both teams have been getting solid goaltending in this series and during their regular season matchup, meaning we’re likely looking at another lower-scoring contest in Game 5. As a result, targeting the under 5.5 has some value worth backing tonight at -110.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-110)

Despite this being a relatively low-scoring series, some really talented offensive players are playing good hockey in it. In his first experience of playoff hockey, Jack Eichel has taken the ball and run with it, leading to him being firmly in the Conn Smythe conversation. The Golden Knights center has tallied 17 points in 15 playoff games, which leads the team. Eichel has demonstrated he has the skill and jam to get it done in the postseason. We expect that to continue tonight, meaning targeting him to find the back of the net has value at +155.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+155)