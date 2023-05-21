Dodgers' Bobby Miller Could Make MLB Debut Tuesday vs Braves by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

At this point, the Los Angeles Dodgers have more starting pitchers on the injured list than they do in their rotation. Five starters are out of action, leaving LA shorthanded as it heads into a challenging part of its schedule.

Consequently, the team has called on some of their young up-and-comers to fill the gaps on their roster.

Gavin Stone has already made his MLB debut and is starting Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Braves.

Jack Harris speculates that Bobby Miller could be the next prospect to earn a start, potentially getting the call for Tuesday’s battle in Atlanta.

Dave Roberts confirmed today that Gavin Stone will start Monday



He wasn?t ready to officially name a Tuesday starter, but all indications are that Bobby Miller will be called up to make his MLB debut — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 21, 2023

According to the MLB Pipeline, Miller is the 24th-ranked prospect in all baseball. Still, the 24-year-old has struggled with Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 5.65 ERA with just 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers have a concerning amount of vacancies in their lineup, and they are ready to give Miller his shot in the bigs.

Before they head to Georgia, the Dodgers have to conclude their weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals. FanDuel Sportsbook has Los Angeles priced as -134 chalk for Sunday’s matinee.