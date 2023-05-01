Don't Sleep on Playoff Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Denver Nuggets secured an 18-point victory over the Phoenix Suns. A standout performance from Jamal Murray was the key to the Nuggets’ win, raising questions about Phoenix’s ability to contain him in the upcoming games.

Murray’s Game 1 performance was exceptional, shooting 13 for 24, scoring 34 points, hitting six of 10 three-pointers, and contributing nine assists and five rebounds. His nine assists to three turnovers showcased his efficiency as a playmaker, creating problems for the Suns’ defense.

The Suns struggled to defend Murray throughout the game. Chris Paul’s age and inability to keep up with Murray led to Devin Booker taking on the challenge, often getting caught up in one-on-one offensive battles. Their backup guards were unable to contain Murray as well.

Jimmy Butler often comes to mind regarding players who elevate their game in the playoffs. With Murray’s Game 1 and his impressive showing in the bubble two years ago, it might be time to start calling him Playoff Jamal.

With Murray’s dominant effort, Nikola Jokic didn’t need to score as much as usual, with many of his points coming from offensive rebounds. Denver’s supporting cast also stepped up, making the team more challenging to defend.

As the series continues, the Suns must find a way to contain Murray and disrupt the deadly high pick-and-roll partnership he shares with Jokic. If Phoenix fails to adjust defensively, Denver could ride Murray’s dominant performances to the Western Conference Finals.