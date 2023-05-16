ESPN Analytics Gives Celtics Insane Edge In Heat Series, But Can’t Be Trusted Miami has just a 3% chance to beat Boston, according to ESPN by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

It’s a lock that the Boston Celtics will advance past the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference finals matchup, right?

That’s how ESPN’s analytics model views the series playing out at least.

According to the Worldwide Leader, the Celtics have a 97% (!!) chance to eliminate the Heat in the best-of-seven series. Miami has a mere 3% chance to pull off what would be considered a massive upset both in the eyes of ESPN analytics and oddsmakers. Boston opened as a huge favorite to win the series and thus represent the conference in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat have a 3% chance of reaching the NBA Finals, according to ESPN Analytics ? pic.twitter.com/CbeoYzZQOx — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2023

However, Celtics fans should proceed with caution. After all, we’ve seen this exercise go wrong before, and we’re talking about a team that has been known to play with its food in the postseason. That theme plagued the Celtics last year, as has reared its head both in Boston’s first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and second round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Let’s recall how ESPN broke down the probability to win last year’s NBA Finals, for instance. The Celtics had an 86% chance to beat the Golden State Warriors before the start of the best-of-seven, as pointed out by CBS Boston’s Michael Hurley.

And after the teams split the first two games, Boston improved to an 88% chance.

After two games, the Celtics still have a strong chance to beat the Warriors, according to ESPN's BPI ? pic.twitter.com/6105XlIiuV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2022

Green Teamers surely will remember how the Golden State Warriors claimed the next two games and edged Boston for the Larry O’Brien trophy.