Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5 Best Bets by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The Florida Panthers will try to finish off the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round tonight from Scotiabank Arena in Game 5.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this game tonight, with the Florida Panthers leading the Maple Leafs 3-1 in their series. Toronto escaped Game 4 with a win and will try to send the series back to Florida later tonight. With how Game 4 ended, it’s evident that these teams don’t care for one another, so we’re expecting another close, hard-fought game in Canada.

What’s noteworthy here is that the Maple Leafs are once again listed as favorites on the moneyline at -178, while the Panthers are priced at +146. Why is that interesting? Because the Maple Leafs have trailed this entire series, yet, they’ve been favored in every game.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Panthers will continue riding Sergei Bobrovsky, while the Maple Leafs will do the same with Joseph Woll. The Panthers netminder has posted a 6-2 record, paired with a .910 save percentage, while Woll is sitting at 1-1, with a .902 save percentage. With injuries in the Maple Leafs crease, Woll will be making his second playoff start of his young career. His debut performance was impressive and a big reason they extended the series.

The Maple Leafs have a ton of talent on their roster, and they finally showed glimpses of that in Game 4. Even though Toronto played their best game of the series, it almost wasn’t enough, which is a scary premise. As a result, we like the plus-money value that the visiting Panthers offer us tonight and expect them to finish the job off on the road.

Best Bet: Panthers moneyline (+146)

Six, five, and three goals were scored in the first four games. Not exactly the high-scoring series that many projected. These teams have so much talent on offense, so it’s noteworthy that we haven’t really seen either side contribute what we know they’re capable of. In saying that, it is the playoffs, and these teams are very buttoned up in this series. The total for Game 5 is 6.5, with the over priced at -122, while the under is at +100. With the trends we’ve seen through four games, it’s hard not to get excited about the plus-money price the under presents here.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+100)

There are a lot of villains on this version of the Florida Panthers, but Sam Bennett likely highlights the biggest one. The former Calgary Flames draft pick has been instrumental on both sides of the puck and has been playing a very physical brand of hockey that’s made life difficult on the Maple Leafs defensemen. Not only has Bennett been a pain to play against, but he’s also contributed offensively, tallying eight points over ten games. Bennett is the gritty offensive piece that the Panthers will need to finish this series, and he’s priced at +215, which is undervalued for what he’s ultimately contributed.

Best Prop: Sam Bennett to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+215)